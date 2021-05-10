Tristan Thompson Tells Khloé Kardashian “I Love You” Amid Rumors

Tristan Thompson just made it clear exactly where he and Khloé Kardashian stand amid claims of cheating that he’s completely denied. Tristan hopped on Instagram to honor Khloé on Mother’s Day, writing “happy Mother’s Day @khloekardashian I love you” along with a series of heart emojis and a kissy face.

While Khloé and Tristan’s relationship has been in the spotlight lately, the couple seem to still be close — both on and off screen as the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E !.

Meanwhile, Khloé celebrated her own mom Kris Jenner on Mother’s Day, writing on Instagram “Happy Mother’s Day to my Queen! You are my heartbeat !!! Without you we are nothing! Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for each and everyone of us. You are love in human form. I will never be able to express how much we all love, adore and cherish everything about you But I will try every single day. I love you queen mommy. “

Kris recently opened up about Khloé and Tristan’s plans to have another child together, telling Ellen, “I mean, I think it’s so great that they want to do that again and have a sibling for True, because there’s nothing better than a big family and brothers and sisters, and that’s just my heart. So I’m really happy. I just want them to be happy. And True will be so excited. “

