© @Copyright HELLO!

HELLO! Magazine

Until where Khloé Kardashian has said in the family reality show, he maintains a close relationship with Tristan Thompson, father of his daughter True, only for the sake of the girl who, last April, celebrated her second year of life. As part of that cordiality of parents, the ex-boyfriends have spent most of the quarantine together, at her home in Los Angeles, a situation that has begun to raise suspicions about a possible reconciliation; However, so far, Khloé remains firm with his idea of ​​staying close to him solely for the welfare of True, although the basketball player continues to do his best to recover her, at least, that is what he shows on social networks where, This afternoon, he dedicated a message that many interpreted as a clear flirtation.

© Provided by Hello!

khloeamiga

Despite their separation and the series of conflicts caused by Tristan’s indiscretion with Jordyn Wood -ex’s best friend of Kylie Jenner– The Clevelands player continues to be part of the community of more than 113 million Khloé followers on Instagram, who witnessed the affectionate wink he had with his daughter’s mother. It turns out that after the youngest Kardashian shared a photo with her friend Malika, which accompanied the phrase: « Our crowns may slide a little, but they never fall #Queens », the basketball player’s reaction set off all the alarms.

© Provided by Hello!

khloeamiga1

After her ex’s post, Thompson left two comments that were accompanied by heart emojis and a prayer with which, in some way, confirmed Khloé’s saying that she is a queen. Although the basketball player did not actually write anything, his reactions caused a stir among fans of the reality star who immediately questioned him about his acting, questions that he did not answer.

This short flirtation coincides with a video, captured during the birthday of their friend Savas Oguz; in which Khloé and Tristan are seen holding each other, singing Happy Birthday to him! to the birthday boy. Thanks to the masks of some of the attendees, we can know that this meeting is recent and that the quarantine has probably made them study the possibility of giving themselves a new opportunity as a couple, although so far, neither of them has confirmed anything. .

© Provided by Hello!

khloeamiga2

It should be noted that this is not the first flirting that Tristan has with Khloé in networks, on previous occasions, such as her birthday, the basketball player has dedicated affectionate messages to him, not counting the endless floral arrangements that he sends him from what happened with Jordyn. In addition, in one of the chapters of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she showed an expensive ring that Thompson gave her as a symbol of cordiality although, at the time, Scott Disick he considered that it seemed more like an engagement, a situation that Khloé flatly denied.