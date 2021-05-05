Tristan Thompson denies romance with alleged lover, will act legally

Through your attorneys, Thomspon He also asked the No Jumper podcast to delete the interview broadcast a week ago, in which Sydney explained in detail his sexual encounters, and in which he claimed that he lied about his sentimental status.

Adam John Grandmaison, host of the podcast “No Jumper “, he told Page Six on Tuesday that he deleted the initial video due to the cease and desist he received from Thompson’s attorney, Marty Singer.

“Yeah, we got a cease and desist and deleted it,” shared Grandmaison. “Honestly, I wouldn’t have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to spoil a relationship.”

The cease and desist, obtained by the portal Page Six, claims that Chase made “numerous false and defamatory statements” about Thompson on the podcast.

“You recklessly allowed Ms. Chase make extravagant false statements about my client on the podcast without seeking to verify his claims in any way, “can be read in the letter obtained by the medium.

Since then, “No Jumper” has uploaded the video again, but has edited the part where Chase makes his claims about the “peek-a-boo dk” of Thompson.