Tristan Thompson Comments on Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Photo

Tristan Thompson is out here commenting on Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram photos like they didn’t * just * break up. We’re not that surprised though since this is kind of Tristan’s MO. Khloé posted a photo with their daughter, True, celebrating the fact that she hit 158 ​​million Instagram followers. Okay, two things:

Posting in celebration of hitting 158 million is an odd number to choose, right? The purpose of this post has nothing to do with True, but go off, I guess.

Anyway, Khloé captioned the photos, “158 Million !!!! Thank you !!! We love you !!! Love my bestie and I 🤍.”

Instagram

Tristan left two red hearts under the post, which might seem like nbd. But, since their breakup is fresh, it’s a little interesting as to why he’s not giving it some time before being all over Khlo’s Insta.

Tristan and Khloé broke up (again) because of their trust issues. Or rather, Khloé not being able to trust Tristan because he has a history of cheating. Multiple outlets including E! News reported on June 21 that they recently split. A source told the outlet that Khloé was the one who ended things.

“They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloé told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired,” the source said. “Khloé really tried, but ultimately felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back. “

The insider added, “They have been coparenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True but are not romantically together.”

A source also confirmed the split to Entertainment Tonight, explaining that Tristan was acting “very single” at a recent birthday party. Khloé and Tristan broke up recently. Tristan was at a birthday party in Bel Air on Friday night and was acting very single throughout the evening, ”the insider revealed. “The Kardashians were invited to the party but did not attend. Tristan and Khloé will continue to coparent True together in a healthy, loving way. “

Hmm, I guess that explains the two hearts, huh?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io