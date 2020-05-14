Rumors Grow That Khloé Would Be Pregnant With Thompson Again | Jerritt Clark / .
A new scandal shakes the stormy pair of the player of the Cavaliers, Tristan Thompson, and the millionaire Khloé Kardashian: a woman indicates that the athlete of the NBA is the father of her son.
The person in question is called Kimberly Alexander and has been saying for weeks that he had a baby with the Cavs’ pivot. But True Thompson’s parents decided to root out this controversy and through their lawyers sent a letter to Kimberly demanding that he withdraw his controversial claims.
It should be remembered that the athlete has voluntarily undergone two paternity tests to demonstrate that the woman is lying.
“After it has become clear that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child, we believed that the time had come for him to end this. However, you continue to pour lies against my clients and invent that somehow the results of the Paternity tests have been falsified since they have been carried out in a laboratory of which the Kardashian family is a client, ”says part of the document.
Many indicate that Tristan and Khloé are no longer together, but that does not mean that they are not going to defend the family they formed and do not keep the front united.