Tristan Connelly returns to the Octagon to face Pat Sabatini at UFC 261

Tristan connelly

Canadian Tristan Connelly already has a date back to the Octagon. The featherweight will face Pat sabatini at UFC 261.

The match was confirmed by MMA Junkie this Monday morning.

Connelly won his Octagon debut, when he beat Michel Pereira by unanimous decision in UFC Vancouver. The Canadian was out for a time after a neck injury. Now, you are ready to go back to the Octagon. Tristan he’s on a five-win streak.

Sabatini, was going to debut in UFC Vegas 19. But his rival did not weigh in on the scale and the fight was canceled. Pat was crowned featherweight champion of CFFC in December after subjecting Jesse stern.

The American is known for his strong grappling, with 9 wins per finish. Pat has won five of his last six fights in the renowned regional organization of New Jersey.

UFC 261 will be held on April 24 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena from Jacksonville, Florida.