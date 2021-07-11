in Movies

Tristan and Lamar fighting for Khloe on Instagram LOL!

Tristan and Lamar fighting for Khloe on Instagram LOL! They say it looks like Tristan Thompson has a problem with Lamar Odom for commenting on a photo of Khloe Kardashian. REALLY?

Tristan and Lamar fighting for Khloe on Instagram LOL!

According to TMZ, the story went like this, Khloe published one of her natural photos this Friday, where she is spontaneously taking a shower in a bikini, and Lamar came and left a compliment in the comments, telling her that she is a “hottie.”

Well, Kuloi’s baby daddy didn’t think the answer and answering Odom directly, he said: “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results. ” Mmmm … that “different results” sounded like a threat … HA!

lamar tristan insta khloe

lamar tristan insta khloe

Triston refers to Lamar Odom’s famous overdose in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015, where he nearly died. As everyone knows, Lamar and Khloe were married from 2009 to 2016, and they had their own reality show, “Khloe & Lamar.” Also his own fragrance … LOL! Khloe cared for him until the man recovered from his overdose and the Kardashian miracle worked.

Tristan and Khloe have a daughter, True, and they recently broke up (AGAIN!) Because he cheated on her (AGAIN!)… So, Khloe’s exes fighting over her.

giphy

giphy

Tristan and Lamar fighting for Khloe on Instagram LOL!

Share this news!

Javier Alarcón sees Mexico’s draw against Trinidad and Tobago as painful

TikTok Resumes: the new way to apply for a job on the social network, available only in the United States