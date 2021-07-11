Tristan and Lamar fighting for Khloe on Instagram LOL! They say it looks like Tristan Thompson has a problem with Lamar Odom for commenting on a photo of Khloe Kardashian. REALLY?

According to TMZ, the story went like this, Khloe published one of her natural photos this Friday, where she is spontaneously taking a shower in a bikini, and Lamar came and left a compliment in the comments, telling her that she is a “hottie.”

Well, Kuloi’s baby daddy didn’t think the answer and answering Odom directly, he said: “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results. ” Mmmm … that “different results” sounded like a threat … HA!

Triston refers to Lamar Odom’s famous overdose in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015, where he nearly died. As everyone knows, Lamar and Khloe were married from 2009 to 2016, and they had their own reality show, “Khloe & Lamar.” Also his own fragrance … LOL! Khloe cared for him until the man recovered from his overdose and the Kardashian miracle worked.

Tristan and Khloe have a daughter, True, and they recently broke up (AGAIN!) Because he cheated on her (AGAIN!)… So, Khloe’s exes fighting over her.

