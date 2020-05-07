Mexico City, Baja California, Puebla and Chihuahua –which are entities that are among the 10 most affected by accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19– are those that register the most demand for this service

Health institutions, self-service stores and bus stations are the destinations with the highest demand for people who need to go outside during the health contingency aboard a platform car. Didi.

This company specialized in transportation of Chinese origin disclosed which are the main destinations of the trips of its clients during Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey during the first days of National Day of Healthy Distance.

In Mexico City, trips to Clinica 72 in Tlalnepantla increased more than 22 times, while self-service stores showed a 14-fold increase in demand, “stated a company report.

All the bus terminals in the capital, such as the one in the South or the TAPO, together registered a growth of six times when the health contingency was declared, revealing that many people decided to leave the city to return to their places of origin.

In Monterrey, trips to self-service stores grew 15 times and five times to Clinica 6 in that city, while bus stations were nine times more requested as a destination.

In Guadalajara, the most requested destination was supermarkets, with an increase of 15 times; while the Western Medical Center increased 10 times. Trips to trucking plants increased 6 times.

The hospitals they travel to the most

At the start of the health contingency caused by COVID-19, this company started a program in which it grants health workers coupons for daily trips, with an increase in the proportion of transfers of 1.5 times from or to clinics, hospitals and pharmacies across the country.

They are mainly related to residential areas, reflecting the support that the program has meant for health personnel in the face of a health emergency, ”the report indicates.

Mexico City, Baja California, Puebla and Chihuahua –Which are entities that are among the 10 most affected by accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19– are the ones that register the most demand for this service.

In regards to the Mexico City, in the period more than 150,000 trips have been registered, the majority towards XXI Century National Medical Center and La Raza National Medical Center.

In Monterrey, it has been observed that the largest number of trips has been to the General Hospital Zone 33.

For user safety, the company – which is a strategic ally of the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health of the Government of Mexico– implements measures such as plastic partitions for vehicles that separate driver and passengers and the delivery of disinfectant materials for operators.

With information from Carlos Tomasini