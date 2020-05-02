The English Federation (FA) accuses Kieran Trippier of breaking the rules on betting in football. According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the mattress side could be disabled for a few months for allegedly breaking this regulation last summer, specifically in July 2019 just the month in which he signed for Atlético de Madrid.

From the FA They accuse him of breaching the rules on betting in relation to his arrival at Atlético in the 2019 summer market. For this reason they ask FIFA for an international sanction for the Atletico player. Although the English footballer has transmitted to Atlético that he has a clear conscience, since he considers that he has done nothing wrong and sees it ridiculous that they link him to a matter of such magnitude and seriousness as this is.

The case is reminiscent of Daniel Sturridge, former English striker from Liverpool who was sanctioned with four months of disqualification and a fine of 171,000 euros for telling his brother to bet on his transfer to Sevilla in January 2018. Despite the fact that in the end he did not land at the Nervión club and left West Bromwich Albion on loan, they showed that he had provided information to his brother and some acquaintances to invest money in insurance and banned him from any soccer-related activity until June 2020.

If Trippier were found guilty, he would be exposed to the same sanction. The rojiblanco side You have until May 18 to file any type of allegation. He is willing to collaborate in everything to clarify this situation as soon as possible. If after analyzing the case, the sentence is contrary to its version, the FA could ask FIFA to extend the punishment imposed to all competitions worldwide since it is playing in Spain.