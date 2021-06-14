Trippier, Atletico’s ‘warrior’, was Southgate’s successful surprise

06/14/2021 at 12:16 PM CEST

Gareth southgate says Kieran Trippier has become a new player playing in the Spanish league.

Atlético de Madrid’s right-back was the surprise in the English line-up for yesterday’s game against Croatia, especially since he was playing on the left wing.

But Trippier brought tactical discipline, experience and communication to the team next to the inexperienced central Tyrone mings.

These are all reasons for Southgate’s surprise pick, as was Trippier’s forceful manner against technically gifted players.

For Southgate, Trippier has been “a warrior & rdquor; with Atléti.

A whole country criticized or, at least, questioned Trippier’s choice to cover the left wing when the line-ups came out an hour before the game.

But what happened in the field of Wembley gave the coach everything right.

Southgate explained: “We thought his communication across the defense line and his ability to come out and block crosses quickly and his experience on a day like today, alongside Tyrone Mings, who is relatively young in his international career, would be a good thing. stabilizing element. “

“He is a very underrated player. People here continue to think of the player from a few years ago and not the one at Atlético de Madrid and he’s playing like a warrior in the last few seasons, “he added.” He’s a big part of what we’ve done in the last few years and he gave a very good performance. “

Trippier himself acknowledged that he is a more mature player thanks to his experiences working with Diego Simeone.

“When I played in England I was always thinking of going up to attack as soon as possible but now I hope. When I talk to him (Simeone) one by one I see a bigger picture and think ‘yes, of course, I am a defender‘. & rdquor;

Mings, meanwhile, played a good game and was grateful for his teammate’s support. “He is a player of the highest level. He was talking to me during the game & rdquor;.

It will now be necessary to see if Soutggate will bet on a more specialist left-back against Scotland in the British derby that awaits us this Friday. On the roster of 26 there are two: Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell.