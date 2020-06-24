Health authorities del estate of San Luis Potosí, in central Mexico, are investigating what they say could be a case «unpublished« worldwide: the birth of triplets infected with the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

The babies, two boys and one girl, underwent the PCR test at birth on June 17 and all three tested positive, authorities said.

“This situation occurred, unprecedented from a scientific point of view, where triplets were identified and their tests for Polymerase Chain Reaction were confirmed on Saturday,” Miguel Ángel Lutzow Steiner, spokesman for the Security Committee, told a press conference. of the Health of San Luis Potosí.

The official indicated that two of the newborns are stable and the other has an “early respiratory illness,” for which he is receiving treatment.

Doctors are now investigating whether the virus may have been transmitted to babies. through the mother’s placenta during pregnancy.

Possible vertical transmission

Lutzow Steiner explained that contagion in multiple births has not been detected anywhere in the world, so the case is being investigated.

A low number of newborn babies are known to have contracted coronavirus after birth, but Mexican health authorities do not believe this is the case for triplets.

Dr. Mónica Liliana Rangel Martínez, Health Secretary of San Luis Potosí, also ruled out that the babies could have been infected in the hospital.

“What strikes us in this case is that practically on the day they are born, all three babies test positive for coronavirus, which rules out any possibility that they have contracted it through a hospital infection, because they have practically hours of born ”, the official told the Excelsior newspaper.

Experts are now studying the possibility that children have been infected through the placenta.

“With various specialists within our State Health Committee we have been discussing the case that it could be a vertical transmission, that is, (occurred) during pregnancy,” said Rangel.

The parents, who according to the authorities they could have been infected without presenting symptoms, are now being tested.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Analysis

Michelle Roberts, Health editor, BBC

Coronavirus infection in newborns is unusual, but not unheard of.

Babies can become infected if they come into close contact with an infected person after birth.

The coronavirus could also be transmitted in the uterus, from the mother to the baby, through the placenta.

Researchers at Yale University School of Medicine in the United States recently reported the first known case of placental infection with coronavirus.

When infection occurs, the risk to mother and baby is often low, although some reports suggest that it may increase the chance that babies will be born prematurely.

There is no evidence that the virus causes an abortion or affects the baby’s development during pregnancy, but as a precaution pregnant women are advised to avoid close social contact to reduce the likelihood of transmission.



Mexico has registered more than 185,000 cases of coronavirus. THE PRESS / .

Until this May 23, Mexico has registered more than 185,000 cases of infections and more than 22,580 deaths from covid-19 since the first case was detected in the country on February 28.



BBC

Visit our special coverage