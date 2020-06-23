In an unprecedented event for science, Mexico and the current pandemic, triplets were born and tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, while nowhere else in the world has a similar case been detected: a contagion in a multiple birth. One of the biggest questions in the case is whether the newborns could have contracted the virus during pregnancy when until now there is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 during pregnancy, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The birth of the babies took place in San Luis Potosí, at the Central Hospital of the state, on June 17. These are two boys and a girl, of whom only one of them presented a “beginning of respiratory disease”, while the other two brothers are in stable health. “This situation occurred, unprecedented from the scientific point of view,” revealed the spokesperson of the entity’s Health Safety Committee, Miguel Ángel Lutzow Steiner, “where triplets were identified and their tests of Chain Reaction of the Polymerase on Saturday ”.

There are a small number of babies in the world who contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus after birth, but it seems that the Mexican authorities suspect that this is not the case of the triplets since the possibility that they could have been infected in the hospital, or that the mother could have transmitted the virus through their breast milk, has been ruled out, since the test was applied to them before being fed for the first time, according to what she explained to the Excelsior newspaper the state secretary of Health, Mónica Liliana Rangel Martínez.

“What strikes us in this case is that practically the same day that they are born, the three babies tested positive for coronavirus, which rules out any possibility that they may have contracted it through a hospital infection because they were practically hours old, “he said.

And I add:

“We have been discussing the case, that it could be a vertical transmission, that is, during pregnancy. Since they had no contact with any positive case and the incubation period to find this virus in the babies’ airways would have had to be two to seven days before they were born., reason why we are thinking that the contagion occurred inside the uterus ”, he detailed.

Meanwhile, the parents of the triplets were placed in isolation and had already been tested for Covid-19 to confirm that they have no symptoms and that they have developed antibodies. At the moment they are waiting, so that in two weeks the triplets will also undergo a new Covid-19 test.