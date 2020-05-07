Triple A I call a digital press conference for the media so that we could interact with some of the finalists of the Figther Fight TournamentIt should be remembered that this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. the last chapter of the tournament will take place and where 3 winners will come out, one from the mini division, a female champion and another male champion.

Finalists declare themselves ready for their bouts

Inside the conference was Lady shani Where I point out that she is looking to make movements that have not been used to beat an old woman known as La Hiedra and hopes that people will be happy in the fight they offer next Saturday, I also add that she likes hand-to-hand duels because they can see to his favorite fighter in a better way and he hopes to have more matches in this modality later.

For his part Psycho clown I mention that he is in therapy and is recovering from his right arm to arrive ready for the final after being injured in his duel last Saturday against Texano Jr. and indicated that he would like to face in the final THE. Park because he has not had that opportunity to face him hand to hand and it would be great to face him.

The Red Light Assassin Chessman He commented that he would also like to face L.A. Park because he considers him to be a strong, sturdy and brave fighter but I emphasize that he is not better than him and wants to show it.

At the end Pentagon Jr. You know you have a strong commitment to face L.A. Park, since it is a rivalry that they have from the independent field and know each other well, that is why they seek to innovate with new movements and thus be able to come out with victory.

Triplemania could be behind closed doors

Just before concluding the press conference Jesus Zuñiga who is the official voice of Triple A and who also served as moderator in this press conference mentioned that the possibility that Triplemania XVXVIII It may be behind closed doors like other functions, but it will still be reviewed in the coming days and they will also be attentive to the instructions of the country’s health authorities to make that decision.

