Tripleh arrives with Joel Embiid to the game after his injury

The WWE wrestler Triple H Came accompanying the Philadelphia Sixer superstar, Joel embiid on his return to the NBA after a injury.

Triple H came out of surprise when they announced Joel embiid at the stadium, it was a big surprise, as the center was able to return in time in the first game of the series between the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia Sixer in the NBA.

Here the video:

Joel embiid He missed a few games due to an injury. NBA.

The center Joel embiid It was announced at the last minute that he was going to have participating in the first game of the series between Philadelphia and Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.

This series is one of the most anticipated series by fans of the NBA, since it has many elite players of the NBA at the moment.