Triple WBC Championship on April 24 in Hermosillo Sonora, Mexico

Three regional championships endorsed by the World Boxing Council, is what 2M Promotions will present on Saturday 24 at the Fairplay Club of Hermosillo, Sonora, in a high-impact and level function, which will be broadcast internationally by ESPN Knockout, and on the regional level, by Telemax.

In the first main event, Fecarbox Silver Featherweight champion Bryan “Latino” Acosta (16-0-1, 9 ko’s) will risk his title and undefeated record, against the popular “Cuchis” Diego Andrade (13-3-2 , 2 ko’s), boxer with great technique and movement on the ring.

Another championship in dispute will be Internacional Mosca, between Gohan Rodríguez (13-1-1, 5 ko’s) from Durango and Jeovani González (10-1-0, 9 ko’s) from Chiapas.

To close the trifecta of championship fights, the solid home prospect, Cristian Olivo (15-0-1, 6 ko’s) will play the Pluma youth world championship, against the Chihuahuan Jesús Adrián “Topito” Gómez (11-3-0, 8 ko’s) in a contest that is expected to be highly contested and of constant emotions.

The card includes top home prospects, such as Saúl Robles (10-0-1, 8 ko’s), Omar “Ranita” Salcido (14-0-0, 11 ko’s), Misael “Pichón” Cabrera (10-0- 0, 9 ko’s), Merardo “King” Rey (2-0-0, 1 ko), Julio “Diamante” Porras (1-0-0, 1 ko) and Yahir Frank (5-0-0, 4 ko’s) , as well as Rodolfo “Soldado” Carbajal from San Luis (2-0-0, 1 ko).

Likewise, more experienced elements will take part in the boxing evening, such as Luis “Chapo” Castro (18-5-1, 12 ko’s) and Jesús “Jibarito” Ortega (16-5-0, 11 ko’s).

The evening will take place behind closed doors, following the prevention and health protocols of the Hermosillo health authorities and the Sonora Box Commission.