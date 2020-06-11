A few minutes ago WWE announced a new title match for the women’s tag team titles for next Sunday at WWE Backlash 2020. The new champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley will defend the same against the previous champions, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and against The IIconics .

New match for the women’s tag team titles for WWE Backlash

Last week we saw how Sasha Banks and Bayley new female champions were proclaimed in pairs after defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in the main event of the WWE SmackDown show.

Well, it did not take long for WWE to put the new champions in a complicated situation, since it was announced a few minutes ago that next Sunday, Sasha and Bayley will put their titles at stake against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and against The IIconics in a triple threat at Backlash 2020.

The IIconics were already looking for the titles when they were from Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss in several weeks in WWE RAW and Billie Kay already notified the new champions last Friday. Now the Australians will have a new opportunity to get the titles.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be looking to regain their trophies, after they surprisingly lost last Friday, and while Sasha Banks and female Smackdown champion Bayley will continue to hold the titles they won on Friday.

With this fight, There are already six, the meetings we have announced for the show on Sunday June 14, WWE Backlash 2020 and some more combat is expected to be added this week for PPV as a Rey Mysterio against Seth Rollins tonight in WWE RAW.

Don’t miss the best WWE RAW coverage tonight on Wrestling planet And next Sunday we will bring you all the information from WWE Backlash 2020.