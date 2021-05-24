Triple prize for Espanyol in Santo Domingo

05/24/2021 at 5:09 PM CEST

Jonathan Moreno

Googbye and closing. Last meeting of an atypical campaign. Orphan of the public in the stadiums, with a compressed calendar and accumulated fatigue. But all is well that ends well. And Espanyol has finished its walk through the mud, with all due respect, in Second with honors. The main objective of the course has been in the bag for days.

Soccer, however, tends to have a sweet tooth and the parakeets still have between eyebrows to rise champions of the category. The slip suffered against Tenerife forced the postponement of a celebration that could take place next weekend in Santo Domingo, a priori scheduled for Sunday at 9:00 p.m., although the schedule could be changed. In fact, in the potter’s fiefdom Espanyol could leave with a suitcase loaded with trophies. The first, the league title. The Catalans need to beat Alcorcón. It would also be worth them to equal or improve the result of Mallorca in Ponferrada.

Pichichi and zamora

One of the keys of Espanyol this season has been its forcefulness in the areas, and in that aspect Diego López and Raúl de Tomás stand out. The Lugo player, escorted by his Praetorian defense guard, tops the list of goalkeepers with the least goals in the category. Paradela’s ‘octopus’ has conceded 23 goals in the 38 matches that the Blue and White goal has guarded, with an average of 0.61 goals suffered per game. He is closely followed by his compatriot Diego Mariño from Sporting (0.63) and Manolo Reina from Mallorca (0.66).

Another who could certify an award is Raúl de Tomás. The Madrilenian is the most decisive striker in the Smartbank League and his figures from the directors attest to this. RDT has achieved 22 goals to date and leads the Pichichi, although Djurdjevic (21) is hot on his heels. In Alcorcón awaits the full awards.