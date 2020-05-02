25 years ago Paul Lavesque He joined WWE and has been part of the company’s history ever since, thanks to his talent and dedication in the ring, he has given fans great moments of excitement and adrenaline.

In addition to being one of WWE’s most recognized Superstars, Triple H’s work has also paid off behind the scenes, after her marriage to Stephanie McMahon, daughter of company creator Vince McMahon, Lavesque became a key piece of success. NXT and talent development.

The now Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development for Global Talent at WWE, he still has a lot of creativity to share with wrestling and entertainment lovers.

These are the most relevant data of his debut 25 years ago in WWE and that undoubtedly leaves a legacy in wrestling in the world.

Before being a WWE Superstar, Triple H was a bodybuilder and won the title of Mr. New Hampshire (his home state) in 1988.

He debuted in WWE under the name Hunter Hearst Hemsley, which was eventually

simplified to HHH, or Triple H.

It has been part of the three most important groups in WWE history: TheKliq, D-Generation X and Evolution.

Mötorhead has played two Triple H entry tracks in addition to Evolution.

Triple H was the second in history (after Shawn Michaels) to win the WWE Grand Slam: Intercontinental Championship, an Intermediate Championship (from the USA or the now-defunct European), a World Championship (WWE and the World Heavyweight Championship) , which today has been replaced by the Universal) and that of Couples.

He has won the Royal Rumble twice and is the only one to have won the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, as usually being the champion of this event grants the right to compete for the title, but does not give the championship itself.

He is 14 times World Champion and has 1,227 days as monarch.

He won the King of the Ring tournament in 1997.

He entered the WWE Hall of Fame last year alongside D-Generation X and could also do so as part of Evolution and solo.

He holds the record for most losses at WrestleMania, at 13.

He faced The Undertaker three times at WrestleMania and took defeat on all of them.

He has the second-highest number of stellar events at WrestleMania with 7, just below Hulk Hogan.

Among some of their nicknames are The Game, The King of Kings and The Brain Killer.

Her relationship with Stephanie McMahon started as part of storytelling on TV, but it turned into a real romance in 2003 and they currently have three daughters.

It is the mastermind behind the success of NXT, where the talents of

WWE. He was the one who established the Performance Center, which allows the company’s Superstars to train and improve their skills, for many more years, long live the King of Kings!

.