Triple H: Two days of Wrestlemania is more fun than eight hours straight

Wrestlemania 36 This year it changed to a two-day show due to the Coronavirus that forced the usual event schedule to be changed, taking place only on Sunday and Saturday for NXT Takeover.

With the cancellation of the Hall of Fame and NXT Takeover, Triple H was asked about these changes from Wrestlemania and was not unhappy with the idea that Wrestlemania It could continue in two days.

I think it was a lot more fun than the eight-hour extravaganza, “Triple H said in WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves.” At some point, that’s probably what it should be. It has gotten so big. It started as a concert that ended as a festival. It is this week long festival. That big main attraction must be those two nights. It’s probably a change that out of chaos comes genius, and maybe that’s genius. People have been saying it for a period of time, but it is an important change and it is not easy. “

NJPW also experimented with this format for Wrestle Kingdom this year, although it is not known if next year will be the same. At the moment Wrestlemania 37 continues to be announced for one night only on March 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, if it can be celebrated normally.

