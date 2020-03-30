Triple H talks about Wrestlemania 36 without an audience. The NXT boss spoke about this situation during an interview yesterday with ESPN.

Triple H was interviewed last night by ESPN after the broadcast of Wrestlemania 32 by the television network and among other things he spoke of his non-participation in this year’s event and the reason for carrying out the show without an audience.

On whether he will be at Wrestlemania 36

“Right now I am in the office full time. It’s funny, ironically, I wasn’t originally scheduled to be at this year’s WrestleMania anyway. Every year, as time passes, this becomes more and more moved for me, and getting into the ring becomes an additional burden »

On maintaining Wrestlemania 36 despite the Coronavirus

“Well, you know, right now I think WWE believes, I think our talent, our staff, our team that probably now more than ever, entertainment for people is a necessity. Our fans are there for us throughout the year. They’ve been doing it for years, and we have a message on WWE that says: Our job every day is to put smiles on the faces of people around the world. And we really believe that. And right now, perhaps more than any other in my memory, people need those smiles now more than anything. So you know, we chose to continue and try to be able to offer those smiles. “

On the hardness of working without an audience

“It’s hard. I can tell you that this is very difficult. The WWE Universe, our fan base is a kind of secret sauce of what we do. We are actually one of the first interactive television shows, if you look at it that way, or the products out there. We encourage fans to bring posters, they make their own songs. There is a sense of community in WWE with our fan base, and that community, their energy, that is what drives our fighters to participate in the program they do. And I can tell you that what we do is very physical. And that toughness hurts a lot more when no one is cheering you on, and there is no adrenaline from the fans’ point of view. “

On why to do the two-day event

I’m telling you right now, it will be something special. Gronk is the host, you know it will be special, so it will be crazy, it will be fun and it will make you smile.

