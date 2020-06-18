Triple H | Sasha Banks and Bayley returned to NXT to put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart. The main event ended up being an entertaining matchup where the champions retained their belts.

Triple H went to Twitter after the show aired and thanked Sasha Banks and Bayley for “polishing” NXT. The game says that no matter how successful they are, Banks and Bayley are always welcome to come home.

Triple H also posted two typical photos of him behind the scenes posing with the Tag Team Champions.

No matter how far you go or how successful you become, you can always come home.

Thank you @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE for bringing your shine to @WWENXT. #WeAreNXT #Proud pic.twitter.com/ZfEJSoiZuQ – Triple H (@TripleH) June 18, 2020

Triple H and the story of Sasha Banks and Bayley on NXT

Sasha Banks and Bayley are considered two of the best female talents to emerge from the yellow mark. Her fight at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015 was an instant classic, and is widely regarded as the best women’s fight in NXT history.

Iron Woman’s 30-minute fight between the two Superstars at NXT Takeover: Respect was also historic for several reasons. It was the first time that two women had headlined a major WWE PPV event, and it was also the longest women’s fight until the Women’s Royal Rumble 2018 broke the record. It was also the first Iron Woman match in WWE history.

Bayley and Sasha Banks started the Women’s Evolution movement in WWE while performing under the NXT brand. Best friends are iconic NXT figures and watching them adorn the NXT ring is always a nostalgic moment for the Full Sail faithful.

Sasha Banks and Bayley could also be making more appearances on Wednesdays when NXT women’s champion Io Shirai attacked them after her successful defense against Blackheart and Nox.

The Boss N ‘Hug Connection are currently in their second reign as Women’s Tag Team Champions and seem focused on making the titles appear legitimate in the eyes of fans. The champions have been featured in every brand, and it would be amazing to see them compete on NXT, possibly against Shirai’s team and another female NXT star.

As the NXT boss mentioned, the doors of NXT are always open for Banks and Bayley, and they are sure to make their presence felt sooner rather than later.

