Triple H talks about Wrestlemania 36

Triple H spoke about the decision not to cancel WWE Wrestlemania 36. The NXT director explained what it is like to go ahead with the show under strict security measures.

During a Skype connection with the ESPN television channel Triple H he commented on several current issues about WWE:

Will Triple H appear at Wrestlemania 36?

Right now I am full time in the office. It’s fun, because this year I wasn’t scheduled to appear at Wrestlemania anyway. Every year it becomes more difficult for me to take time to be at the big event.

What is it like to work without an audience?

It is difficult, it is very difficult. Our secret sauce has a key ingredient, and that ingredient is WWE fans. We are one of the few interactive television programs, if you realize we encourage fans to bring posters, to sing their songs. We feel united as a community. This community is our energy, it is what drives us. What we do is very physical, and it affects us more when we do not have that adrenaline that the reactions of the fans provide us.

What was your favorite Wrestlemania moment?

It is very difficult to choose just a moment, epic things happen every year. Some of them transcend the event itself and become historical moments. Hulk Hogan against Andre the Giant or Shawn Michaels descending from the ceiling are on my retina.

The moment with Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker 10 years ago was magical. It was the end of an era, the three of us were there as the last representatives of our time and when we were all three on stage it was as if everything had stopped.

