Triple H is one of the most iconic superstars in WWE today. Not only is he a former 14-time world champion, but he’s the last remaining active fighter of his generation. Other than that, Triple H also handles the duties that come with being the WWE COO.

While being interviewed by The New York Post, Triple H spoke about her relationship with The Undertaker. Hunter revealed that both men respect each other very much. It talks about how they have both dealt with the same issues and anxieties over the years, which has helped bring them even closer together.

Triple H also discussed their WrestleMania 27 and 28 fights against The Undertaker, and how they had the pressure to follow in the footsteps of Undertaker battles with Shawn Michaels from previous years.

Triple H admitted that even though the phrase “The best fight in history” Launching these days, it was Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25, arguably the best fight I’ve ever seen.

The first heads-up between Taker and Shawn, remains special yet and can be said to be the best fight ever

Triple H vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania 28

Triple H went on to talk about the pressure he had to face before his fight at WrestleMania 28 with The Undertaker:

There is a lot of pressure [en WrestleMania 28] But I’m with Taker, with Shawn. For us, and our relationships and our respect and everything we had for each other, man, it was like this whole series of stories. I talk about this a lot, about the time when all of us standing embraced on the ramp, is one of the most important moments of my career. I will never forget that feeling at that time.

Triple H had faced The Undertaker inside a Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 28. This was not the only thing that made this fight special, as Triple H’s best friend and The Undertaker’s greatest rival Shawn Michaels , was the invited referee for this meeting.

