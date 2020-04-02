Triple H talks about the current situation in WWE

Triple H discussed the WWE situation with COVID19 and compares it to his visits to Iraq and Afghanistan for tribute to the Troops. The WWE manager was recently interviewed and made the following statements:

About WWE and the Coronavirus:

We have never encountered this situation before. The circumstances change minute by minute. If I go back a month ago and tell people that we were going to be like this, nobody would believe me. We have worked as we have been able to carry out Wrestlemania in the same way that we do with the weekly shows.

This reminds me of when we were going to Iraq or Afghanistan, sleeping poorly and badly and mounting improvised arenas to try to entertain the soldiers in the best possible way.

On the new way of working:

We rely on the reactions of the fans, and if there are no fans it is very difficult. The mindset for working in an empty arena is totally different. Although everything is more difficult now we are united as a team, more united than ever. I am very proud of the entire WWE team.

What is it like to direct NXT?

These weeks are being a challenge for me, because we have in the Performance Center the main roster and Wrestlemania. We work in working groups to keep people isolated and prevent infections. We have an opportunity that other sports don’t have, since we can divide people. Complete teams are needed in the NBA.

