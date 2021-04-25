triple from far away and game recital to bring down the Lakers again

Luka doncic He continues to amaze the NBA night after night with his game. The Slovenian is one of the great sensations of the league since he landed in the best basketball competition in the world, having experienced exponential growth each season. The ex of the Real Madrid does not stop astonishing with his repertoire of unlikely plays, passes and baskets, leaving one last to frame in his last game.

Nothing more and nothing less than against some Lakers that without LeBron James there are waters in attack, but that they knew how to stop Doncic’s offensive waste in this match. However, that did not deprive the Slovenian of leaving a whole repertoire of movements with a basket from far away over the intense marking of Dennis Schroder.

Doncic ended up signing a double-double of 18 points and 13 assists, staying at the gates of a triple-double, with its 8 rebounds additional. Three consecutive victories for the Dallas team to clinch sixth place over the Trail Blazers.