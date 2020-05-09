COVID-19, Hong Kong scientists have just found a combination of drugs that could be effective as therapy to deal with the virus. “data-reactid =” 12 “> While the entire world is facing the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists from Hong Kong have just find a combination of medications that could be effective as therapy to deal with the virus.

Through a study, the experts propose a new antiviral therapy that consists of the application of three different medications in patients with a mild condition due to the coronavirus.

Triple drug combination for COVID-19

The research was devoted to analyzing the reaction of 120 patients from 6 hospitals in the city that received the treatment in different parts The first group of people with moderate symptoms of COVID-19 were given the trio of drugs.

On the other hand, a second group of people were given a single dose of Liponavir-ritonavirus, to see what their bodies’ reaction was like when receiving the medicine. Subsequently, the scientists carried out various analyzes on the patients’ saliva, nose, feces and throat, to measure the amount of viral genetic material.

Triple Drug Therapy Discovered Against COVID-19

The samples were exposed to a special medical machine that is built to detect the genetic material of the coronavirus. The results obtained by the research team were decisive, due to a considerable improvement in patients who had received all three drugs.

When comparing the two groups, the scientists noted that people who had received the combination of all three drugs reacted favorably. Most of the infected belonging to this group had shorter hospital stays and one affected person had negative results for the virus 5 days earlier compared to the others.

Triple Drug Therapy Discovered Against COVID-19

Another significant finding in the research was the lack of side effects in the patients who received the treatment. In general, only a few cases could be observed where nausea and diarrhea occurred, pathologies that are not significant for scientists to be classified as serious.

The world of science reacts

Several new reactions and comments have received this new research that seeks effective treatments for COVID-19. In the words of South Todd Health infectious diseases doctor Todd Ellerin, “Interferons have significant adverse outcomes, and have never gained strength in themselves as a treatment for viral diseases.”

However, a drop of hope has been generated regarding this research that seeks to find an effective treatment against the disease, although some scientists are reluctant to the way the sample was applied.

For his part, Dr. David Bernstein, chief of hepatology at Northwell Health commented that “this has the potential to be an outpatient treatment that can be used in patients with mild to moderate disease, but some additional testing is still required.”

Finally, Hong Kong scientists are expected to further deepen their research, to certify that the trio of drugs can be transformed into an effective treatment to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

