Triple celebration: Griezmann is a father for the third time and all were born on the same date

This Thursday morning the forward of FC Barcelona Antoine Griezmann He warned the world that he was becoming a father for the third time with his partner Erika Choperena. Alba was born at 10 hours and 24 minutes on April 8 on Spanish soil.

The arrival of the fifth member of the family was precisely the middle of the birthday of her other two children: Mía and Amaro.

🍼 Alba Griezmann April 8, 2021 at 10:24 am. ❤️ – Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) April 8, 2021

The 2018 World Champion in Russia has starred with his wife in this curious and special situation, that all their children are born on the same day.

“Today it is 2 and 5 years since you arrived. You revolutionized our world to make us grow, learn and be better. Mom and Dad couldn’t be more proud of what you have made us build. We love you infinite, crazy and free ”, wrote Erika Choperena to congratulate her first two offspring.

In 2016 Mía was born, in 2019 Amaro was born and five years later the baby Alba Griezmann opened her eyes to end up turning April 8 into a special day for the family.

Antoine asked permission and was absent from the training of the FC Barcelona and this Friday he will join again to prepare for the El Clásico dispute against Real Madrid on Saturday. Will you dedicate a goal to the Alba girl?