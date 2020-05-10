Moto G8 Power, the Moto g8 is a more accessible cell phone in terms of price, & nbsp; And that means it also has some technical differences, although these may seem minor. We had it in our hands, and we will tell you here our first impressions of this new member of Motorola. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> Regarding the Moto G8 Power, the Moto G8 is a more accessible cell phone in terms of price, and That means that it also has some technical differences, although these may seem minor.We had it in our hands, and we tell you here our first impressions of this new member of Motorola.

image update, for example. “data-reactid =” 35 “> It is not that you do not have a satisfactory experience in Netflix and YouTube series and movies, for example, however, the limitations are in the contrast, the color accuracy and updating the image, for example.

In more of its design, the phone incorporates the power and volume buttons on the right side; wired headphone port on top; and the USB Type C connector on the base.

performance

In this section, the Moto G8 does compete directly with the G8 Power, since both come with the Snapdragon 665 processor and 4 GB RAM memory, which translates into optimal performance in the execution of practically any type of application.

Luis Miguel Paredes / Digital Trends

The G8’s storage is also 64 GB – expandable to 256 GB by means of a microSD card -, which could be a must, especially for users who constantly take pictures or save multimedia content.

Although it does not reach the 5,000 mAh of the G8 Power, the G8 integrates a 4,000 mAh battery, enough to end a day without requiring a plug to connect the cell phone to the electrical current.

Photography

In general terms, the photography offered by the Moto G8 is practically the same level as that given by its “big brother”, so the user can expect images with clear and precise colors, especially when the lighting conditions are optimal.

Luis Miguel Paredes / Digital Trends

It helps that the camera interface is intuitive, so the user will be clear on what mode to use, from Portrait to Panoramic, depending on the situation that arises.

In addition, thanks to Moto Actions, it is possible to activate the camera by simply rotating the wrist a few times, even when the phone is turned off, which helps to not miss the opportunity to photograph a special moment.

In video, the maximum resolution it can reach is Full HD, not 4K, as the Moto G8 Power can. This could be another of the great differences between both members of Motorola.

Quick conclusion

The Moto G8 integrates features that bring it quite close to the Moto G8 Power, in terms of performance and photography. And although they have the same screen size, the Moto G8 remains only with an HD + resolution, which could be a point against for those looking for a cell phone with a Full HD + resolution.

Luis Miguel Paredes / Digital Trends

The brand had to make a difference, and the price is a reflection of this. The Moto G8 is cheaper than the G8 Power: the first sells for about $ 198 dollars, while the second, you get it for about $ 230 dollars.

First impressions of the Moto G8: triple camera and 4,000 mAh battery