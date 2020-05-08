A triple combination of antiviral drugs helped relieve symptoms in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 infection and quickly reduced the amount of virus in their bodies, according to results from a small test in Hong Kong.

The test, which involved 127 patients, compared those who received the combined drug – composed of the HIV drug lopinavir – ritonavir, that of hepatitis ribavirin and the treatment for multiple sclerosis interferon beta – with a control group that received only the HIV medicine .

The findings, published in the medical journal Lancet, showed that, on average, people who received the triple drug reached the point of no detectable virus five days earlier than those in the control group – 7 days versus 12 days.

“Our test demonstrates that early treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 with a triple combination of antiviral drugs can quickly suppress the amount of virus in the patient’s body, relieve symptoms and reduce the risk for healthcare professionals,” said Kwok – Yung Yuen, professor at the University of Hong Kong who co-led the research.

He said the lowest risk for health care professionals is due to the combined drug’s effect in reducing ‘viral shedding’ – which is when the virus is detectable and potentially transmissible.

According to Kowk-Yung Yuen, the discovery is encouraging, but the effect of the triple drug needs to be tested in a larger number of patients and in people with more severe cases of Covid-19.

