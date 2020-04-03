Given the contingency that is experienced worldwide due to the pandemic and that has suspended the shows around the world and in general the activities where many people gather, for which only some events have been held behind closed doors, this has impacted Strongly to sports and wrestling has not been the exception, for which the great functions and events of major companies worldwide have been postponed and in some cases canceled.

Sports United For Mexico

A few weeks ago Triple A had confirmed the suspension of its activities within the Nacemos Para Luchar Tour, after having been present at Vive Latino, a music festival where the Star Caravan had a presentation for the 2nd consecutive year and although its first great event was coming, King of Kings had to be suspended until further notice. Until now it is not known when the activity will be restored to normal, but several organizations mainly related to sport have launched an initiative called Sports United For Mexico.

Triple A has joined this alliance together with Club América, Club Deportivo Guadalajara, World Boxing Council, Red Devils of Mexico, Mexican Soccer Federation, FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIZE OF MEXICO CITY, Active Mexicans, Mextenis, MLB Mexico , NBA México, NFL México and Nielsen. The statement of this union indicates the following:

“The actions that will make up the initiative will be announced through the

official social media accounts of all the members of “Deportes Unidos

For Mexico ”and through the hashtag #DeportesUnidosPorMx. We invite the fans to

stay tuned to our social media accounts, where every day we

they will publish content featuring talents from each sport. »

“In order to join efforts for the benefit of Mexico and its hobby, the

Members of the initiative invite representatives from other disciplines to join in

a single team for Mexico, so that together we focus our efforts on

our main purpose: the fans and Mexico. “

We all fight for Mexico 🇲🇽 @luchalibreaaa joins #DeportesUnidosPorMX 🤝 @ ClubAmerica @Chivas @WBCBoxing @DiablosRojosMX @mexicogp @FMF @mextenis @MLB_Mexico @nflmx @NBAMEX @MexActivos pic.twitter.com/FDMrI

– AAA Wrestling (@luchalibreaaa) April 2, 2020

