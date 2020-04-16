Triple A Fight Fighter tournament will air on Planet Wrestling

Planeta Wrestling and Triple Wrestling A WorldWide have reached an agreement for the broadcast of the Fight Fighter AAA Live Tournament. The event will be broadcast live on our Facebook page.

After the success of the Lucha Capital broadcasts through our Facebook page we will now broadcast the only wrestling tournament that will be taking place in Mexico.

Next Saturday, April 18, starting at 8:00 p.m. the excitement of the AAA Live Wrestling returns, with the start of the Fight Fighter AAA LIVE Tournament, in which its main stars will participate; in a broadcast that can be enjoyed on Facebook Watch and YouTube Live, as part of the global campaign to invite fans to stay home and take the necessary measures to face the current health contingency. In order to healthily entertain the millions of wrestling fans and enthusiasts around the worldThis tournament will be held A DOOR CLOSED, so that our fans can have fun from the shelter and security of their home and enjoy this show with the family.

To make viable the celebration of this new just Saturday, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide will abide by a rigorous health protocol, which will protect the health and safety of both the compact production staff and the athletes who will participate in the Tournament, paying special attention to the sanitation of facilities and personnel access.

In this regard, Lic. Marisela Peña, President of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, commented:One of the novelties that this tournament will have is that the public will have the opportunity to influence LIVE the fate of each of the wrestlers participating in it, through interactive surveys that will be published on digital platforms. The interaction with the fans will be total! Using digital tools

Facebook and YouTube will launch these surveys LIVE during the broadcast, so that fans decide the fate of the confrontations, in addition to the AAA Stars, they will meet in the interactive chat of each platform to maintain direct communication with all viewers instantly. ”

STAY AT HOME AND ENJOY THE AAA WORLDWIDE FREE FIGHT!

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

