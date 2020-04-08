Triple A It has sought to have a presence in different areas and for this reason it is vital to make the correct alliances that help you grow and strengthen your product, which helps you to get to know and position yourself in a better way. Video games are a very important market and a few years ago Triple A released one that had a good acceptance but was no longer followed up and now the Star Caravan seeks to retake that market that it left. As opening on the dates of Capital Fight the previous year a video game tournament was presented where duels were presented to get a winner and this was the first approach that was taken in recent times.

ESports new ally

On days of confinement due to the worldwide health alert, Triple A will broadcast starting this Sunday, April 11, a series of tournaments that will bring together the best players in Mexico in fighting games with combats narrated by Triple A’s own commentators, casters of Esports and to which the Triple A fighters will also join.

We announce the AAA Esports Legends Tournaments. 8 weeks with Smash Bros Ultimate, Street Fighter V, KOF XIII and 2002, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Ultra Street Fighter IV, Street Fighter II Turbo and GranBlue: Fantasy Versus. Join and face the best players #AlwaysFight #LegendsAAA pic.twitter.com/Ety7hp8Yrr – LuchaAAAEsports (@LuchaAAAesports) April 7, 2020

Tournament with participating fighters

The playoffs will begin next Sunday, April 12, and each bout will be narrated by Triple A commentators, Esports casters, and of course those who will also be added will be the Three-Time Stellar fighters. The Triple A Esports Legends Tournaments they will be played exclusively online, playing from home, every Sunday at 6:00 p.m. starting with Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and will continue until May 31. Six of the fighters out of eight will be the best virtual gladiators in Mexico, while the seventh will be an international champion and eighth place will be awarded to the winner of a previous tournament, played on Saturday, which can be joined by any player who you wish to do so by registering for free on the ESPL tournament platform. The winner of each of the eight tournaments will pocket a surprise cash prize and a virtual champion belt, for which he can be challenged by other players, and maintain the championship or lose it.

Pagan, Lady Shani, The Ivy, Octagon Jr., Murder Clown, among others, will be the Triple A fighters, who will join the players, and will generate conversations with their followers on their social networks and will even face different virtual fights. Sebastian Aguilera “El Tigre”, positioned in the Capcom rankings, as Mexico’s best Street Fighter V player and leader of the Triple A Esports team, expressed his

opinion on the ambitious tournament. “Although we go from the real ring to the virtual one, we still live the same emotions; it continues to be a battle of personalities and characters, of rude and technical, unleashing passion and spectacle with spectacular fights. Laura my Street Fighter character, is a fighter who handles many grabs and movements of our wrestling, for example, in addition to the classic Zangief, a gladiator

of Soviet wrestling ”.

