Triple A managed to have a large audience in the first chapter of Fighter Fight Tournament, the unofficial figures is that More than 40 thousand simultaneous spectators enjoyed the actions and the delivery of the fighters of the Three Star Times, in the midst of a strict health protocol aimed at safeguarding the participating staff and talent.

Compliance with Hygiene Protocols

In the midst of the health contingency that is currently being experienced by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, the first date of Fighter Fighter and which is dedicated to all fans to bring live entertainment to their homes. In the midst of a strict health protocol aimed at safeguarding the production team and the participating fighters, the actions returned to the ring of Wrestling Triple A Worldwide, with the emotion and the absolute dedication of each and every one of the gladiators summoned, when feeling again close to their public, and with the tranquility that they, enjoyed their work in family union, safeguarded in the security of their home. It should be noted that before the function and during the same between each fight a cleaning and purification of the facilities was carried out.

Good audience levels

The transmission was carried out totally live through Facebook Watch and YouTube Live of Triple A, in addition to being able to follow it through the Planet Wrestling page, these broadcasts will continue on the following 3 Saturdays since the tournament will take place in 4 dates. The audience figures so far are more than 40,000 simultaneous viewers during all battles.

