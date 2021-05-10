TripAdvisor apologizes for a comment on Auschwitz

05/10/2021 at 09:20 CEST

Review platform TripAdvisor apologized after initially opting for leaving an offensive review of the Auschwitz Museum in Poland. The review has now been removed and the poster banned, he said, blaming the “failure” of the screening. The museum complained about the post, in which the critic joked about taking a baby to the gas chambers of the death camp. The post also lightly described the experience as “fun for the family”.

The Auschwitz Museum said that when contacted by TripAdvisor, it was initially informed that the post was within the site’s submission guidelines. At least 1.1 million men, women and children were killed in the Auschwitz concentration camp, run by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland, during World War II. Most died in their large gas chamber complex. The site now functions as a museum and monument.

It’s a statement, TripAdvisor said it used “a combination of technology and people” when reviewing posts. and that, in this case, “our initial evaluation failed to identify this review as promoting intolerance.” He did not say whether humans or machines were involved in the original decision.