Trio of technology companies that are rising the most in the small stock market today

It begins the last week of this month of May and the small technology companies take over the gains of BME Growth with rises of up to almost 2% in the stock market today.

FacePhi

FacePhi Biometría, a technology company specialized in the biometrics and facial recognition sector, is crowned as the value that rises the most in the Alternative Market with increases of up to 1.91% and reaches 3,730 euros in which the value of their titles moves today.

“We have noticed that by joining that effort with the sales force to the great trend that exists in this type of products, we are totally sure that 2021 will return to the growth path that FacePhi has had in recent years and that this year It’s going to be a very good year, “declared Javier Mira, CEO of FacePhi, about the company’s prospects for 2021.

Izertis

Izertis, a technology consultancy, takes second place in BME Growth’s hikes with rises of up to 1.18% and a value of 8.60 euros per share. Likewise, the company is positioned with an accumulated 12.73% so far this year.

Likewise, the company announced today the award of the digital transformation of the ICT systems of Asturiana de Laminados, a system that will allow the collection of data on production and sale in a semi-automatic way, and offers the possibility of including automated processes in the future. This operation provides great business, growth and development value for Izertis.

Gigas Hosting

Finally, the third place in the rises of the small securities market is for Gigas Hosting, a technology company specialized in cloud computing services, which lives today rises of up to 1.03%, a figure that makes it reach 9,800 euros intraday.

All this, after presenting the 2021 first quarter results In which it multiplies by three the income with respect to the previous year. Likewise, the company closes this first stage of the year with a net amount of turnover of 9.32 million and an adjusted EBITDA of 2.12 million euros.