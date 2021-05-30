Trio of CAC 40 values ​​in which to position ourselves immediately

The selective has managed to hold in the vicinity of the support of 6,150 points up to three times in the last three and a half. In the last sessions we have been able to appreciate how it pierced the annual maximums it presented at 6,412 points. This is a magnificent sign that makes us think of an extension of the gains to the all-time highs drawn at the beginning of the year 2000 in the vicinity of 7,000 points, which would mean an additional revaluation of close to 10%.

Technical analysis

BREAKING RESISTANCE

Stellantis it has pulverized the all-time highs after two months of consolidating levels. The fourth car group in the world created after the merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler began trading in January and is currently moving at highs in its short history. Its technical aspect is very good and everything seems to indicate that we could end up seeing a continuation of the increases in the coming weeks to the level of 17 euros. The absence of resistance is undoubtedly a determining factor that could eventually catapult the CAC 40 price to these prices. Good accumulation levels give consistency to your current uptrend

Let us advise you on your investments. Try Trader Watch for free for 7 days. In the last year we accumulated a revaluation of 310.81%.

Veolia It is one of the CAC 40 values ​​that we will not lose sight of in the coming days. At the end of March, the company began a significant upward stretch that led it to revalue by more than 26% in just one month. The falls of the last weeks are cleaning up the latest earnings and it seems that the company is opting for a lateral consolidation which would denote a significant buying force in the stock for the next few weeks. We will be very awaiting a closing above 26.84 euros. This would make us think about the beginning of a new upward momentum that would eventually catapult the French company to the level of 29.09 euros, the company’s all-time highs.

Attentive that the earnings of the last sessions in LVMH has led the company’s listing to overcome the resistance of 645.5 euros, historical highs. Therefore, the end of the lateral consolidation of the last weeks is confirmed, leaving the company in a free rise with a clear path so that we can end up seeing an extension of the gains. For the next few days, everything seems ready to end up seeing an extension of profits to the level of 700 euros. Without a doubt, it is one of the values ​​of the CAC 40 that we will not lose sight of in the next few days.