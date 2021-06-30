Trio of abusers undertake it with a bat, chair and sharp object against a man on a Manhattan street

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is searching for three individuals in connection with a hit-and-run attack and subsequent stabbing of another in Manhattan.

The authorities are on the trail of those responsible for the attack on a 39-year-old subject -who would be homeless-, reported this Tuesday at about 12:18 pm

The incident happened at the northeast corner of West 33 Street and Broadway when the victim was sitting in a folding chair.

The three strangers approached the individual, and one started hitting him with a baseball bat, while a second attacked him with a chair. The third of those involved injured the victim with a sharp object from the back.

The victim, who also suffered abrasions and bruises, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue and is in stable condition.

The NYPD released images of the three suspects.

If you have information to help authorities stop the attackers, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or in Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).