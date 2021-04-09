Trinidad, the island that is recovering Spanish

For several centuries Spain had a great empire that encompassed possessions throughout the world. One of these places it was the island of Trinidad, located in the Caribbean and which today forms together with neighboring Tobago an independent republic since 1976, although it still belongs to the Commonwealth.

Despite the fact that more than 200 years ago this old colony cut its roots with Spain, the truth is that there are still some memories of the passage of the Spanish through this enclave and in recent times the Spanish language is experiencing a great resurgence.

Port of Spain, capital of Trinidad and Tobago (Getty Creative).

To know the story you have to go back on the calendar, specifically to 1498. During the third voyage of Christopher Columbus to the American continent, this island was discovered, which was called Trinidad. It is located just 11 kilometers from the eastern coast of Venezuela.

For the next two centuries numerous cities were founded and the enclave remained under Spanish colonial rule, which, as was customary in the American territories, began an important campaign of Christianization. Although the island was the object of desire of the British, French and Dutch, Spain remained until the beginning of the 19th century. In 1777 Trinidad was assigned to the Captaincy General of Venezuela.

The imperial decline of Spain became clear in 1797, during the Anglo-Spanish War, when a British squad attacked the island and managed to annex the territory. The Treaty of Amiens of 1802 endorsed the dominance of the United Kingdom over the territory and the final march of the Spanish. Later the British united Trinidad to neighboring Tobago in a single colony.

Under British rule the indigenous population practically disappeared and the island was repopulated by African population that was forcibly introduced as slave labor for the sugar cane and tobacco plantations. Many Indian immigrants also arrived, representing both communities 80% of the current population.

Read more

So all what it had to do with Spain (including language) almost completely disappeared. As exceptions were the names of some cities such as Port of Spain (the capital), San Fernando, San Juan, Palo Seco, Manzanilla or Las Cuevas.

Also the parang, which are a kind of Christmas carols sung in Spanish and which are very popular on the island.

Parang is very popular in Trinidad. (Getty Craetive).

However, the data shows that barely 5% of the population speaks Spanish nowadays though things are changing. As they reveal the researchers María Grau and María Pilar Gea In its report on Spanish in Trinidad for the Cervantes Institute, the demand for the language has increased considerably, thanks especially to the Government’s initiative.

After two unsuccessful attempts, in 2004 the Executive launched a project to turn Spanish into the first foreign language (Only English is the official language), as well as free language classes for beginners of all ages.

This decision is of a strategic nature for Trinidad, since one of its main objectives is to make the most attractive country for Latin American investment, as well as fostering a greater understanding with its neighbors and turning the capital into the headquarters of the Permanent Secretariat of the FTAA (Free Trade Area of ​​the Americas).

Thus, Spanish is already present in primary and secondary education (In the latter, the first three courses are compulsory and the last four optional) and also in the university environment where the number of students enrolled in Spanish courses has grown significantly (from 91 in 1997 to 659 in 2005).

There are more and more Venezuelans in Trinidad. (Jim Wyss / Miami Herald / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Venezuelan factor

But beyond this new interest in Spanish there is another factor that has been weighing heavily in the last decade: the arrival of Venezuelans to Trinidad and Tobago.

Due to the proximity to the Latin American country and the serious economic crisis that it suffers, Since 2010 there has been a very important arrival of the population from Venezuela to the island.

Although it is difficult to specify how many have emigrated, what is known is that until December 2018 the authorities estimated that there were about 60,000 Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tobago versus 1.3 million Trinidadians.

As is logical, this arrival of Spanish speakers makes Spanish heard much more on both islands. Thus, the union of both factors (more interest in the language and greater presence of Spanish speakers) makes Spanish return to live a boom that can make the language happens to be spoken by a great part of the population.

IN VIDEO I A tweet about a dog from Jaén who only speaks Catalan revolutionizes Twitter

More stories that may interest you: