Trinidad and Tobago will be a rival of the Mexican National Team

The Trinidad and Tobago national team achieved its pass to the Gold Cup 2021 after defeating French Guyana in the preliminary phase match and will be the rial of the Mexican National Team in Group A, where it will face the Tricolor on matchday 1 next Saturday at 9:00 p.m. the At & T Stadium

Trinidad and Tobago will thus face its eleventh Gold Cup in its history, where it will seek to repeat what it achieved in the year 2000 where it obtained third place.

Trinidad and Tobago will be Mexico’s rival, a team they have faced in 23 games, Mexico winning in 15 of them and in 3 the winner was T&T.

Trinidad and Tobago, in addition to facing Mexico, will face El Salvador and Curaçao, the other teams in Group A of the Gold Cup.

Trinidad and Tobago qualified for the preliminary phase after finishing third in League A of the Concacaf Nations League in Group C (Honduras and Martinique). In the first match of the preliminary phase he passed over Montserrat (6-1).

