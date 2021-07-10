Trinidad and Tobago honored to participate in the Gold Cup

MEXICO CITY.

Trinidad and Tobago made their way to the Gold Cup group stage by defeating French Guiana. The ‘Soca Warriors’ coach, Angus eve, He affirmed that it is a privilege for his pupils to play the tournament in the area.

It is an honor and pleasure for us to be in such a prestigious tournament after the World Cup, we are pleased because we believe that is where we belong ”, he assured.

The balance of clashes between Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago leans in favor of the national team, but this does not mean that Eve seeks an approach that surprises the tricolor.

It is a different team, in the past we have had good results against Mexico, now we are in a different period, we have just been eliminated to qualify for the World Cup and we are trying to establish ourselves in Concacaf, we are going step by step. Mexico has many qualities in the last row, they have a lot of experience, we want to play our best and see if we can win, hopefully we can surprise, “he concluded.

