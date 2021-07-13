Trinidad and Tobago denounces racist acts in the duel against Mexico

The duel between the Mexican National Team and Trinidad & Tobago, on date 1 of the 2021 Gold Cup, continues to give something to talk about, because now the Trinidadian federation denounced racist acts by the fans that were in the AT&T Stadium.

Through an official statement published on their social networks, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association noted that the fans made racist comments against their players and staff, after the goalless draw against Mexico.

Trinidad and Tobago has already submitted the corresponding complaints to Concacaf, seeking that this type of action is not repeated in the competition or in any other stadium.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association strongly condemns the discriminatory actions, racist comments and threatening messages directed at our players, staff, supporters and the country following the 0-0 result of the Men’s National Team against Mexico on July 10. 2021. Discrimination and racism have nothing to do with our game and our society. “

“Official reports have been submitted to CONCACAF and we are working with them to ensure the safety and well-being of the team is maintained.

These actions are rooted in division, so it is critical that we come together to end them. The fight is against racism and discrimination. “

