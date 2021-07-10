Trinidad and Tobago coach warns the Mexican National Team prior to the game

The Trinidad and Tobago National Team will be the first obstacle on the road to the 2021 Gold Cup for the Mexican National Team, to be held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas this Saturday, July 10.

In a press video conference prior to the game, the coach Dennis Lawrence He warned the Mexican team that they will face a rival who will seek not to play their game and will fight you for you.

“We will not let them display their football. We are not going to stand idly by to try to win. We want to play our best and see if we can win, hopefully we can surprise,” he said.

After being left without the possibility of fighting for a place in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022, the Trinidadian strategist affirmed that they plan to return to the leading role within Concacaf in the Gold Cup.

“Now we are in a different period. We have just been eliminated to qualify for the World Cup and we are trying to establish ourselves in Concacaf, we are going step by step,” he said.

#Confirmed Concacaf has approved the replacements for injured duo Khaleem Hyland and Judah Garcia. The players coming into Trinidad and Tobago’s Gold Cup squad will be Noah Powder and Mekeil Williams. pic.twitter.com/KNdRhqOhar – TTFA (@TTFootballAssoc) July 10, 2021

