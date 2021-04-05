Tringale is the new leader in Texas

The American Cameron tringale unseated the Colombian Camilo Villegas of the tournament leadership Valero Texas Open, of the PGA Tour, upon completing the second round with a signed card of 69 (-3) and add 135 (-9), two strokes ahead of his compatriot Jordan sppieth and English Matt Wallace.

Tringale, a 12-year veteran, seeking his first PGA Tour victory, finished the round with seven birdies, including five in a row, and four bogeys.

Spieth He continued his comeback from a three-year winless slump and was at 7-under after posting 70. Wallace achieved a record of 68 (-4).

The American golfer continues to look like he’s getting over a slump that has seen him slide from No. 1 in the world in 2016 to No. 92 in January.

Now, Spieth, No. 53 in the world, is well positioned for his fifth top-10 finish in the past two months after a round of four birdies. He has not won a tournament since 2017.

The American Kyle stanley also shot 68 (-4), while his compatriots Brandt snedeker (67, -5) and Kevin Stadler (70, -2) together with the South African Erik van rooyen (68, -4) shared fourth place with 139 hits (-5).

Villegas, who delivered a signed card of 76 (+4), lost the lead by falling to eighth place with a cumulative 140 strokes (-4), which he shares with five other golfers.

The Spanish Rafa Cabrera, who completed the course at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course, with a record of 71 strokes (-1), added 141 (-3) to share fourteenth place with four other players and be present in the weekend’s competition from a tournament that distributes $ 7.7 million in prizes and 500 FedEx Cup qualifying points.

The canary continued his good return on Thursday and managed to play even better from tee to green, especially in the first nine holes. The best news for Rafa, beyond chaining two rounds under par, something he hadn’t done on the PGA Tour since the RSM Classic last November, is that his long game was up to the task.

Cabrera passed the first nine holes with a splendid three-under-par run, with three birdies and no errors. The stumbles came on holes 1 and 2 of the course (10 and 11). A bad start in the first one cost him a painful double bogey, while in the second he missed a good option of five feet to save the pair.

1. Cameron Tringale (United States) 135 (66-69)

2. Matt Wallace (England) 137 (69-68)

2. Jordan Spieth (United States) 137 (67-70)

4. Kevin Stadler (United States) 139 (69-70)

4. Kyle Stanley (United States) 139 (71-68)

4. Erik van Rooyen (South Africa) 139 (71-68)

4. Brandt Snedeker (United States) 139 (72-67)

8. Matt Kuchar (United States) 140 (70-70)

8. Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 140 (64-76)

8. Lucas Glover (United States) 140 (73-67)

8. Brandon Hagy (United States) 140 (70-70)

8. Anirban Lahiri (India) 140 (71-69)

8. Doc Redman (United States) 140 (72-68)

…

14. Rafa Cabrera (Spain) 141 (70-71)