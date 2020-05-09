Trinche’s granddaughter’s request: “That they find the monsters that did this to you” | Rosario3.com | Rosario news, all the information instantly, with sports and entertainment

Sol Carlovich asked for justice after the crime of the soccer idol from Rosario. “My grandfather did not die, they killed him,” he wrote

The pain of Carlovich Trinche family for his death it was expressed in a granddaughter’s message sun.

“My grandfather did not die, they killed him. They took your life from a bicycle, destroyed the hearts of a family and thousands of people who loved and admired you, “wrote Sol Carlovich on his Twitter account.

The message was accompanied by a photo of the soccer idol from Rosario with his granddaughter Small.

“Let justice be done and find the monsters that did this to you, you deserve to rest in peace. I love you Trinche ”, Sol also wrote in his message.

The Trinche Tomás Carlovich died this Friday at the age of 74 after undergoing surgery at the Clemente Alvarez Emergency Hospital as a result of the head injuries sustained two days ago when they assaulted him to steal his bicycle.

My grandfather did not die, they killed him. They took your life from a bicycle, destroyed the hearts of a family and thousands of people who loved and admired you. Let justice be done and find the monsters who did this to you, you deserve to rest in peace. i love you trinche pic.twitter.com/vEFE20Wm09 – ѕoℓ: (((@sssolcarlovich)

May 8, 2020

Coronacrisis

Registered private sector employment fell 0.5% in March and posted its biggest drop since 2002

