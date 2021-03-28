Trincao, revulsive in the triumph of Portugal

03/28/2021 at 11:16 PM CEST

This stoppage for selections is not exactly feeling bad for the Barça players. Griezmann, Dembélé, Braithwaite, Dest … And Trincao. The FC Barcelona players, in their international exodus, are seeing goal with ease, something that Koeman must like a lot now that the final stretch of the season arrives. The Catalans are plugged in and the latest example of this is Trincao.

The Portuguese, who alternates starts with substitutes in the Portuguese sub-21, was decisive in Portugal’s victory over England, corresponding to the second day of the group stage of the European Under-21 that is being played in this break by national teams. The Portuguese came in refreshed at halftime and was key scoring the 2-0 that left the game seen for sentence.

His great goal, in a maximum penalty that he fired at the squad to make the stretch of the English goal impossible. A goal that, in addition to providing peace of mind, served the lead for Portugal on a plate and sent England, one of the most powerful teams in the U-21 European Championship, away.