Triller’s president wants Oscar de la Hoya to fight MMA legend George St. Pierre on his return to the ring

Ryan Kavanaugh, president of the promoter Triller, spoke outside a restaurant with people from the press who were waiting to get a statement from him about the return of Óscar de la Hoya to the ring.

«First of all the return fight is postponed. The idea is to schedule it to happen in September »Kavanaugh said and added an accurate comment from who is in his plans: the great George St. Pierre, a former UFC welterweight champion.

However, he sent a message to the president of the most important mixed martial arts company in the market, Dana White, whom he pointed to as the main architect of the interference to achieve the combat. “Tell Dana White to let George St. Pierre fight.”, he shot into the microphones.

“George wants to fight, tell Dana to stop blocking him, he wants to fight.”, the Triller headline stated, adding: “Stop being a bitch and let him fight Oscar.”

Ryan Kavanaugh and Óscar de la Hoya. Photo: leftzo.com

Recently the promoter also moved other fights such as Evander Holyfield was going to face on June 5 against Kevin McBride, in one of the preliminary fights of the main fight between Teófimo López and George Kambosos (which happened to June 19), but with Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul fighting on June 6, it was pushed back to August.