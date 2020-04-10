It will feature more than 100 artists, including Migos, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, Snoop Dogg, Marshmello and Don Diablo

In the midst of one of the most critical moments of coronavirus in the United States, the entertainment platform Triller will enter history presenting in Youtube the longest virtual music festival (so far) in history, which will be for charitable purposes.

After multiple cancellations of concerts and tours due to the coronavirus, this weekend will take place Trillerfest, a three-day digital music festival that will feature the presence of more than 100 artists, among which are Migos, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, Snoop Dogg, Marshmello Y Don diablo.

Best of all, the Trillerfest has a charitable purpose, since all the funds raised in those 72 hours will be donated to the #MusiCares initiative of the Recording Academy to support people with coronavirus and the foundation No Kid Hungry, to help children in need.

The festival can be seen at Triller’s official YouTube site This Friday, April 10, starting at 4 pm ET.

