Triller social platform acquires Fite TV

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The social platform Triller, a great rival of TikTok in the United States and other countries but with little implantation in Spain, today announced the acquisition of FITE, the contact sports broadcasting service that is becoming more established in many markets. According to company sources, they are looking for the necessary market niche to attract lovers of boxing, wrestling and other fighting disciplines.

Triller rose to world fame when he decided to bet on boxing with a large investment in the exhibition that Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. disputed last November. They had even more impact when, without being a promoter of any of the fighters, they won the auction very widely to organize the fight between Teófimo López and George Kambosos Jr, which will be played in the coming months (this Friday 16 all the official details about the gala will be given ). His idea is to combine boxing with musical shows, in an idea closer to the entertainment of being a social network than to pure sport. The times change…

For its part, FITE is a recently created platform, characterized by rapid growth in markets such as Spanish, where many large promoters such as Top Rank or PBC do not have a fixed contract with any television and negotiate each event individually with the companies. Thus, for example, they broadcast this coming weekend the evening of Jake Paul against Ben Askren, with an interesting Regis Prograis-Ivan Redkach in the purely boxing show. It has also been a regular window in recent months to see Spanish evenings in the pay-per-view mode, having broadcast MGZ, MaravillaBox or Gallego Prada-Team Solé events. With more than 10 million users, FITE has live broadcast more than 5,000 events since its launch.

Sources close to the agreement have confirmed to ESPABOX that FITE’s line of work will continue along the same path, without the purchase by Triller influencing the programming and way of working of the platform. Therefore, both will continue to operate as two independent applications.