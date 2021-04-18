Triller Fight Club: With a questionable referee decision, Jake Paul defeats Ben Askren by KO in one minute

Little more than a minute lasted the debut of Ben askren in professional boxing.

The former welterweight of the UFC, champion in Bellator Y ONE Championship, it did not last two rounds with the youtuber transformed into a boxer, Jake paul, in a contest that led a new edition of the Fight Club of the entertainment promoter, Triller.

In the first moments of the short confrontation, Askren tried to shorten the distance against a Paul who concentrated part of the punishment in the abdominal area.

The winning hand would not come until the minute of the fight, which was when Paul connected his best weapon, a left fly, to send Askren facing the canvas.

The 36-year-old former mixed martial artist rejoined almost instantly, but the referee determined that he would not be able to continue fighting.

With this KO, Paul raises his record in professional boxing to 3 – 0.

In his previous contest, he had knocked out former basketball player Nate Robinson in the second round.

