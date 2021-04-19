Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View Sales Revealed: Paul vs. Askren

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Jake Paul knocks down Ben Askren in their cruiserweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images for Triller)

Triller Fight Club PPV Sales: Paul vs. Askren have already been revealed.

Saturday night, Jake Paul and Ben askren they faced each other in the boxing ring. This was the debut of Askren in professional boxing and the third fight of Paul in the ring. Despite the experience of Askren in its passage through the MMA, “Funky” lost the match, and the YouTuber I knocked him out in the first round.

Paul assured in his social networks that the event obtained 1.3 million PPV sales. And that the number could go up to 1.5 million.

This Monday afternoon, Damon Martin from MMA Fighting confirmed that, Paul he was telling the truth.

Sources: Triller Fight Club with Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren surpassed 1 million PPV sales. The final numbers are estimated to be between 1.2 to 1.6 million in total ”.

The card featured the former champion Regis Prograis winning by technical decision against Ivan Redkach. After an analysis, the result changed to victory by TKO.

Former heavyweight champion of UFC Frank Mir debuted in boxing and faced the former cruiserweight champion of the IBF Steve Cunningham. Despite Mir He put up an acceptable fight and was not knocked out, the ring veteran beat him by unanimous decision.